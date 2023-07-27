Nigerian singer,, Adekunle Gold has surprised his wife, Simi Kosoko with a new Mercedes Benz.

The music star took to his Instagram page to share the video of the moment he gave his wife the luxurious gift.

In the video currently trending online, Simi who was completely shocked, stood in wonder before going down on her knees to appreciate Adekunle Gold for gifting her the new Mercedes Benz.

Sharing the video, AG baby reflected on how he bought himself a house, took care of his mother and bought a a car for his wife.

He wrote;

“I buy german for my baby

Mo toju mommy

Mo tun ra’le

🙏🏾

God wey do am for me

Go do am for you! 😇,”

Watch the video below:

