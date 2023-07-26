Nollywood actor, Junior Pope and his wife, Jennifer Awele are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today, July 26.

To mark their special day, the couple took to their Instagram pages to share their lovedup photo.

In a joint post, Junior Pope and his wife vowed to stay together forever.

The couple revealed that although it has not been an easy journey, they trudge on trusting God to guide their every step.

The post reads;

“HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US …..❤️❤️❤️❤️ @dopeevents007 @qutejay

All glory to God ….. Together Forever ……

👆

Not an easy journey but we trudge on trusting God to guide our every step…….”

See their post below:

