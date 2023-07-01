Oluyemi Fasipe, a Nigerian youth advocate, has revealed the tragedy that occurred when a car painter took a customer’s vehicle home without permission.

The painter, according to the social media influencer, drove a Lexus to his village for ‘Ileya’ during the Sallah celebration and was involved in a terrible accident.

Fasipe, also known as Yemi Fash, posted a photo of the vehicle, which was severely damaged and had someone sitting in front of the bumper area.

He, however, left people worried because he failed to disclose whether the painter survived or not.

He wrote; “Wahala: Dem give painter car to paint, he carry car got do ileya for village crash car.”

Reacting, @Beloved_El wrote; Who wan oppress awon village inspector officers VIO? Dem give am warning with 10m debt

@Midestephen707; This is totally right off nothing to fix on this again.

@yomexboy; Where painter wan see money like dis, with this things wey I deh see so 😂

@layibonfrere; They almost always do this nonsense. This happened about a month ago, mechanic went for test driving. The distance was less than 5mins drive from where he took off. Complete write off. weyrey lay down like has passed, FRSC rushed him to hospital. We forgive and moved on.