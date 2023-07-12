Two police officers attached to the Rivers State Police Command have been arrested following a viral video on social media showing them assaulting a man identified as Iyke in Oyibo Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Polycarp-Emeka, has condemned the assault and stated that the officers are currently undergoing trial for their unprofessional behavior. This action is intended to serve as a deterrent to other police officers.

The Commissioner of Police has urged the victim, Iyke, to come forward to the Command’s Public Relations Department and provide a statement to aid in the investigation. It has been assured that his identity will be protected.

The police are committed to conducting a thorough investigation in accordance with the relevant rules governing the behavior of police personnel. Appropriate sanctions will be imposed based on the outcome of the investigation.

The individual who recorded the incident likened the actions of the police officers to the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and noted that such incidents have occurred repeatedly in Oyibo.