Luke Afoso, the elder brother of Oyegwu Anasala Afoso, who was allegedly shot dead by Nigerian Army personnel during a protest in the Afokpella community of Edo State, is calling for the prosecution of the soldiers involved.

Speaking to DAILY POST, Luke expressed his desire for justice but expressed doubt about the corrupt Nigerian system and lack of support for their case.

The incident occurred when youths in the community protested against extortion and underemployment by the BUA Cement Company and Dangote Cement factories.

Luke explained that they had obtained police approval for the protest, serving the Commissioner of Police and a particular Army commander in the community.

However, the protest turned violent, with sponsored youths attacking the protesters. The military intervened, shooting at everyone and preventing them from taking Oyegwu to the hospital.

Luke alleged that the Chiefs and members of the Community Development Association in the community had sent the soldiers.

He criticized the Army for not reaching out to his family and expressed concern that youths seeking a police report for another victim of the shooting were threatened with detention by the Army.