Residents of Daura were left in awe as they witnessed the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, casually strolling through the streets of his hometown, accompanied by his security details.

The remarkable moment was captured in a video shared by his aide, Bashir Ahmad, on Twitter.

The video showcases the former president walking along the street on Wednesday, closely trailed by his retinue of bodyguards. This unexpected sighting occurred after his return from a brief visit to the United Kingdom.

The sight of a former president casually mingling with the residents and taking a stroll through the familiar streets of Daura left the onlookers amazed and filled with admiration.

The post caption read;

“The street of Daura couldn’t believe it. A video of former President Muhammadu Buhari taking a stroll on Wednesday evening in his hometown, Daura. A leader at absolute peace with his people.”

