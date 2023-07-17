A footwear vendor recently shared a distressing experience of how she was skillfully defrauded of N80,000 by a POS fraudster who purchased items from her shop.

The vendor took to social media to share her story as a warning to other shop owners about the new tricks employed by shady customers.

In the video shared by the vendor, the customer can be seen entering the shop wearing dark shades and a wig that effectively concealed her face from the CCTV camera.

The customer proceeded to make several purchases, totaling N95,000, and opted to pay using a POS machine instead of cash.

The vendor explained that when the customer entered her card and PIN, she cunningly held onto the POS machine and swiftly exchanged the receipt while the vendor was momentarily distracted.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;