Nigerian singer, Flavour has provided a moral support to lady who revealed her fears about falling in love with an Igbo man.

It all started when the singer shared a video of him in a unique outfit via Twitter.

Taking to the comment section of the post, a lady identified as @biblebelievingb expressed her worries about his tribe of people.

According to her, she wants to fall in love with an Igbo man, but she is worried by their unique dress sense.

“I want to fall in love with an Igbo man but I’m so scared that one day he can just come out of the room dressed like this and he’d be so serious”, she commented.

Reacting to this, Flavour assured the lady that she would be fine.

“You’ll be fine”. He replied.

See their exchange below;

