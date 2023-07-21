Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, a Nigerian relationship coach, has urged women to steal someone else’s man if they notice flaws.

She stated in a social media video that a lady can snatch another man if she is not taking care of him.

The controversial influencer who gave the advice amid speculations that she is dating auto dealer, IVD, whose wife died months ago.

Snatch a man if his woman doesn’t know how to take care of him – Blessing Okoro

Blessing CEO emphasized that when it comes to relationships, overtaking is allowed. She said if some women are not taking care of their men or showing them respect, then someone else can take over.

She also pointed out that there are men in unhappy marriages and relationships that are waiting to be snatched by beautiful young ladies

“Snatch another woman’s man if she does not how to respect her man. Snatch him,” she captioned.

Watch her speak below: