Renowned Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo Salami has left his colleagues stunned as he unveils his latest project, which is in collaboration with streaming service, Netflix.

Taking to his verified Instagram page to share a teaser of his new movie, ‘Jagun Jagun’, the veteran actor stated that his dream was to surpass Agesinkole in every ramification.

It almost seemed impossible for him because people kept asking “What else could be bigger than Ageshinkole?”.

Speaking about his new movie, he said that the story revolves around the two important days of our lives as Humans.

“The dream was to surpass Agesinkole in every ramification. It almost seemed impossible because people kept asking”WHAT” impossible because people kept asking”WHAT ELSE COULD BE BIGGER THAN Ageshinkole??”.

Well, it happened. We beat our record!

We made a didactic story about LIFE, POWER, PEOPLE, CHANGE, CHANCE, and PURPOSE.

We made a story that takes about the TWO important days of our lives as HUMANS…

Lad!es and Gentlemen, we made JAGUN JAGUN!!

This movie made warriors of us; it called to our inner strength – and we answered.

There is a fighter in all of us. What calls to your inner warrior?

JAGUNJAGUN.

A NETFLIX ORIGINAL MOVIE”.

Watch the video below:

Encouraging him, Omotola Ekeinde wrote, “Keep going… rooting for you

Mide Martins wrote, “OMG!! I am stunned!! Huge congratulations Ishola. Keep making us proud

Falz wrote, “This looks big

Nancy Isime wrote, “Eishhhh

Jigan Babaoja wrote, “The game changer!!! It’s coming from my mayorrrrrr Let’s go to Netflix

Jamiu Azeez wrote, “Omoh I’m so very proud of my culture, so proud of my generation. So proud to be an actor and so very proud of u SIR. Respect

Kiekie wrote, “This is bigger!!! Guys I had goosebumps”.