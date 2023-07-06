Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, better known as Tiwa Savage, Nigeria’s superstar singer and the queen of Afrobeats who helped put the genre on the map, has admitted that she was nervous during her performance at King Charles III’s historic coronation and that it almost ruined the moment for her.

Being the only Nigerian musician selected to sing at King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle in England cemented Tiwa Savage’s status as the Queen of Afrobeats and gave the gifted diva yet another major victory.

Tiwa Savage recently confessed during an appearance on the Good Morning Britain TV Show that she was anxious during the initial few seconds of her performance at Windsor Castle.

She said, “It was beautiful [to perform for the King]. It was such an amazing moment to represent the Commonwealth and to be on that stage.

“I was nervous, I will say the first few seconds. But as soon as I started singing, I said, ‘I have to just get swept away by the crowd’.”