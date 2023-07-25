A female Corps member serving her mandatory NYSC assignment was caught on camera delivering a neck-twisting slap to a male student who approached her within the school premises to express his romantic feelings.

The incident took place in the vicinity of an undisclosed school where the female corps member was stationed.

In the video, the young man, dressed in his school uniform, can be seen approaching the female corper with the intention of expressing his affection towards her.

However, the unexpected advances seemed to catch the corps member off guard, and she responded with visible surprise and perplexity at his audacity to express romantic interest in her.

Reacting abruptly, the female corps member resorted to physical violence and delivered a forceful slap to the boy’s face, causing his head to twist to one side.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;