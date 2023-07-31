Nollywood actress, Sandra Iheuwa, has taken a swipe at her singer ex-lover, Morachi.

The thespian who is the ex-wife of Steve Thompson hits back at her ex-boyfriend.

On Sunday, Morachi had surprised many when he took to his Instagram page, to issue a press release declaring his single status.

He urged the public to disregard any rumor that states that he is in a relationship as he is single.

“From today! Please disregard any rumor that states that Morachi is in a relationship…. I am single, thank you”.

While reacting, Sandra Iheuwa shared a photo of her back view as she took a swipe at him.

In a now-deleted caption, she hinted that the singer was trying to play her, but she played him too.

“When the player get played”.