Simi, the popular singer also known as Simisola Kosoko, has shared the story of how her husband, Adekunle Gold, won her over with his persistence during the early stages of their careers.

According to Simi, Adekunle Gold had been sending her messages on Facebook for a while, but she didn’t notice them until they eventually started dating.

Their paths crossed at one of Simi’s concerts, where Adekunle Gold’s “niceness” caught her attention, leading her to accept his offer to date after a few months.

In a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, Simi revealed that they dated for five years before tying the knot in 2019.

She said,

“In the gospel community, I was quite well-known, and he [Adekunle Gold] had already heard my album at that time. He had been reaching out to me on Facebook, sending me DMs. But I didn’t see those messages until we started dating.” “I don’t recall exactly how we reconnected, but he showed up at one of my shows at Bogobiri. He was very slim back then, wearing a white BYC shirt and jeans. He came to watch me perform, and we had a conversation. I thought he was a really nice guy, and we became friends. Later that year, he asked me out,” she added.

Simi emphasized that despite her initial success in the industry, she found Adekunle Gold’s character appealing.

She was open to dating a genuinely kind person, and their friendship eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship.