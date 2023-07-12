Sensational chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known professionally as Chef Hilda Baci who currently holds the Guinness World Record, asserts that she was the first Nigerian to spur others to attempt breaking a record.

Recall that Baci began a four-day cooking marathon that ended at the one hundredth hour, earning her the distinction from Guinness World Records. The Lagos-based chef started the contest on May 11, 2023, at 4 p.m., and it ended on May 15.

The 26-year-old chef stated that she inspired people in other fields in addition to those who were trying to break Guinness records in Nigeria.

She said; “I feel I started a trend or like I am pretty much a trailblazer because only a trailblazer will start something and other people will want to do it.

“It is because it was successful. It was properly done. And just seeing how good it is, people are now inspired to say, I wanna try this as well. It just means that I’ve inspired something.

“On social media and in the news, everyone is just seeing people that are trying to break Guinness Records. Other people are trying to break barriers in their lives and businesses as well. So, I think I have inspired a lot of people to push through their own limitations.”