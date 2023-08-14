A 14-year-old girl identified as Desola Adeoye has committed suicide.

According to reports, the sad incident happened on Tuesday, August 22, in Shogunle community, Lagos.

It was gathered that Desola had allegedly suffered untold violence in the hands of her father, Sunday Adeoye, and her stepmother.

On that fateful day, her step-mother allegedly threatened her when she got home from her summer school.

The woman had reportedly told her that when her father returns, he would pounce on her.

Scared about facing her wicked father, the young girl decided to commit suicide.

Desola sneaked out of the house and drank the insecticide kept in the house.

She was reportedly rushed to a nearby private hospital where she was confirmed dead.

