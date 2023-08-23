Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju better known as Bobrisky has come under fire after finally showing off his body after undergoing BBL surgery.

Theinfong recalls that the socialite having had another BBL surgery and promising to flood the Internet with images of his new surgically enhanced body.

His plans were stalled when he lost his father to the cold hands of death, prompting him to give up to sorrow.

However, he has come back from his grief to fulfill his promise to his devoted followers, releasing photographs of his post-BBL-surgery body for netizens.

The picture he shared shows the transgender putting on a two-piece underwear that strained to cover his physique, leaving plenty to the imagination of netizens.

See netizens reactions below;

_shara_bby reacted: “E no go spoil for your photographer ohhh,man really sabi editing it’s the tiny waist for me”

gasperjustin12 wrote: “Who else saw the effect on the fingers”

asa_nwachinemere_ada noted: “Na wa oh for him father burial this is not what we saw oh. Thank God for technology oh. Oyigbo use their own winch do better thing we Dey use our own for africa Dey kill each other.”

mowalola said: “Baddieeeeeeee”

priscalbeauty stated: “Una go do surgery still edit picture”

untrainedwriter said: “This faceapp and body editing is . . . giving malfunctioned Barbie”

See post below;