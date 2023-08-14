An online conversation between a customer and a vendor has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

The conversation between the two parties is captured in the leaked chat, which sheds light on the dynamics of pricing and haggling.

The ordeal started when the vendor announced a special offer for N40,000, titillating taste buds on her timeline with a tempting image of a roast chicken. She had no idea that her seemingly unimportant post would turn into a worldwide sensation.

The client, Thomas, pounced on the chance and expressed his wish to buy the delicious roast chicken package. He quickly demanded a discount, though, which sparked a series of vigorous negotiations.

See the conversation below,

Customer: I need roasted chicken. I need the one you pined on your timeline but I need discount.

Vendor: It is N40,000 Customer: I see you’re a young lady. Sell it to me at 30 thousand naira after all you have your parents to depend on or do you pay bills?

Vendor: Please, what’s your name and your location?

Customer: My name is Thomas and i’m in Lagos. Send your account details.

Vendor: I’m guessing this is a prank or a joke? My post says 40k for the package not 30k. I can’t sell at that price.

Customer: It’s like you don’t want me to refer you to others. Another thing, you’re rude! I’m offering you a whole 30 thousand naira, you’re turning me down? Do you think it’s easy to make such amount of money let alone spend it on ordinary chicken?