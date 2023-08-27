Popular Nollywood actor, media personality and content creator Lege Miami has said that Dubai is now the new location for Nigerian runs girls.

The social media influencer during an interview with OAP Nedu and crew on the latest episode of ‘The honest bunch podcast’ shares his experience with Nigerian ladies in Dubai.

He recounted his conversation with a friend who disclosed to him how he spends time with Nigerian runs girls whenever he visits Dubai.

The controversial Nollywood actor has concluded after careful observation, that prostitution is now the most trending lifestyle of Nigerian ladies in Dubai.

He added that it’s apparently the reason why so many Nigerian girls are trooping into Dubai of recent.

Watch the video below: