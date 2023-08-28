A Nigerian nurse working overseas described how a Nigerian woman who had worked nonstop for 73 hours to support her husband while he pursued his master’s degree collapsed.

The narrator claims that the Nigerian woman and her husband immigrated to another country on a student visa, with the woman serving as the dependent.

However, the man objected to working for 20 hours, stating that he needed to be attending classes for his MSc. This forced the woman to take on other occupations in order to support her family’s financial needs.

The Nigerian woman fainted and was taken to the hospital where the nurse works.

The woman told her what had caused her to pass out when they were at the institution.

