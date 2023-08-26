Adaora, the first daughter of Anambra State Governor Prof. Charles Soludo is engaged.

According to reports the entrepreneur got engaged to her man, Arinze.

Confirming the news, Adaora Soludo took to her Instagram page On Friday night, August 25, 2023, to share photos from the romantic proposal.

She simply captioned it;

“Allow me to introduce you to the love of my life”

Note that Adaora Ifeatu Soludo is a Luxury fashion and digital business entrepreneur. She is the creative director and founder of Aorah, an ethical and sustainable fashion label rooted in culture and traditions, transforming traditional African textiles (Akwete, Aso Oke and Kente) into contemporary designs.

The businesswoman holds a degree in Economics and Politics from the University of Reading as well as a Fashion communications diploma from Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design.

She bagged an MSc degree in Management from Imperial College Business School.

Congratulations to her!

