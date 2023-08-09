Twitter commentator and critic, Daniel Regha has condemned comedian, Josh2funny over his performance on the America’s Got Talent stage.

Recall that the skit maker got people laughing during his performance at the show.

He first entered the stage and introduced himself as Josh Alfred, a 32 year old Nigerian whose talent is speed reading (the fastest reader in the world).

When they asked him to perform, he read ‘very fast’, leaving the audience amused.

However, It’s was a No from the Judges.

Josh2funny left the audience in shock when he came back again to the stage in a different outfit, as Jayosh, a 32 year old Nigerian whose talent is speed rapping.

He performed once again and rapped as fast as he could.

However, the judges who could be seen laughing out loud, weren’t impressed and gave him the red buzzer.

Again, Josh left and came back to the stage in another outfit as Terrifying J, a magician.

He once again entertained the judges and audience at the show but got rejected.

Taking to his Twitter page, Daniel Regha expressed his displeasure over Josh2funny ‘s performance.

The Twitter critic stated that Josh misused his opportunity/slot.

He wrote:

“Nigerians will applaud anything as long as a Nigerian is getting the hype, & it’s beyond shamefu!. Josh misused the America’s Got Talent platform by wasting everyone’s time, which isn’t funny. Thousands audition each year but only a few get selected, so why waste the opportunity?”

See the video and Daniel’s post below:

