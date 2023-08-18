Ike Onyema, a participant in BBNaija’s Season 8 All-Stars Edition, was seen on camera messing with Ilebaye’s possessions in an apparent effort to get her to commit a third offense within the Big Brother house.

Ike, Pere, and a couple of the other male housemates had earlier convened in the dressing room to talk about Ilebaye’s conduct, which they regarded to be impolite.

Ile disclosed throughout the meeting that they had somehow contributed to Ilebaye’s prior strike as a result of her actions after a dispute with CeeC.

Despite Ilebaye’s calm demeanor after the incident, Ike was seen planning ways to have her eliminated from the competition by getting a second strike similar to her first one.

He did this by dispersing her clothing across the changing area.

Due to the attention the male housemates’ activities have received, readers have taken to the comments page to share their opinions.

@Lilkirk03: “When these men plotted against Ceec and Alex, y’all called it a game. Now they’re doing the same for ilebaye, y’all call it conspiracy. Pere go touch una one by one.”

@Kpeekemilerin: “Ilebaye must be protected at all cost after all that happened tonight. Pere is a frenemy. Seyi and Ike should be given a double strike.”

@Kpeekemilerin: “I love the way Ilebaye reacted after Angel showed her how her clothes was littered. God Save Ilebaye from frenemies like Pere. Biggie should give Ike and Seyi double strike for what they did. Guys, we need to keep Ilebaye in the house at all cost.”

