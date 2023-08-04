BBNaija Season 8 All-Star housemate, Ike Onyema has revealed that he has achieved everything he wanted in life.

He said this while speaking with Pere, Alex, and Mercy in the dressing room.

Recall that despite being an American citizen, the reality star chose to come to Nigeria to participate in Big Brother.

Speaking with his colleagues, Ike Onyema revealed that he has achieved everything he wanted in life.

According to him, he came to Nigeria, entered Big brother house and dated the biggest celebrity in Nigeria.

“I have had everything I wanted in this life, I come Nigeria, chop big brother, chop the biggest celeb.” he said.

His outburst has sparked reactions online as many wonders if he was referring to his ex-girlfriend, Mercy Eke, was also present in the room at the time,

