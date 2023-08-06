Big Brother issued a double strike to housemate Ilebaye during the BBNaija season 8 All-Star Edition show.

The reason for this was a recent altercation with fellow housemate CeeC, which was caught on camera and aired on Sunday.

This sparked a heated exchange of words between Ilebaye and CeeC, almost leading to a physical confrontation.

In response to the incident, Big Brother convened a meeting and played the video of the altercation. He then referred to Article 15 of the house rules, claiming that it had been broken.

Consequently, CeeC received a warning and was informed that further punishment awaited her if she survived the upcoming eviction show.

On the other hand, Ilebaye was given a double strike by Big Brother, accompanied by a warning that another strike would lead to her disqualification.

Both housemates were also informed that they would not be participating in the Big Brother Naija Head of House game and the Black Envelope game.

These actions were taken to maintain discipline within the house and ensure that the rules are adhered to by all the housemates.

Watch the video below;