Former Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem housemate Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has predicted the finalists for the ongoing “All Stars” edition of the reality show.

The reality star and influencer, who is one of the ex-housemates not taking part in the show, made the prediction via her YouTube channel on Sunday.

Tacha predicted CeeC, Alex, Cross, Angel, and Mercy Eke to be among the All stars five finalists.

She said:

“I have to name my top five. Who will be in my top five? I’m trying to not be wrong. I’m trying to be right.

“Definitely, CeeC will be in my top five. I’m seeing Alex in that top five. Alex, you’ve to play your game, and you’ve to play good. I’m seeing Cross in that top five. I’m seeing Angel in that top five, and I’m seeing Mercy in that top five.

“I mean, don’t blame me if I’m listing four females in that top five, because the girls in that house are really strong. So, don’t be surprised if it’s four girls and just one man standing in the top five.”

The winner of the All stars season will walkaway with a whopping sum of 120 million naira.