Nigerian global Afrobeats superstar singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has said that he predicted his greatness many years ago but that Nigerians do not give him credits.

Burna Boy stated this in a recent chat with New Zealand radio DJ, live DJ, record producer, and television presenter Zane Lowe, where he also opened up on the inspiration behind his seventh studio album entitled ‘I Told Them….’ saying he had predicted everything happening to him and his career in tweets that many people dd not believe.

He said:

“They say a lot of times that prophets are not really recognised in their own home and shit. So this one is for the part of my own home and the people in my own home who didn’t believe or doubt it, or still doubt, or any type of thing. And not just them, it’s like everyone that ever heard me speak in the past or when I’d first started. You can go back to my old tweets and stuff. I basically predicted everything that’s happening now. So this is basically that. It’s fun to tell people something is true, and they doubt, and then they end up seeing it. There’s no greater feeling.”

The Grammy winner also said that he doesn’t get the deserved credits for his musical achievements in Nigeria. He emphasized how he wants acknowledgment from places that matters to him most.

He said:

“I’m not going to say I don’t want credit because everyone wants credit for what they do and shit. For me, it’s more like I want credit from places where it actually matters. Even though in reality don’t mean nothing but places where you can say why, you can explain and it makes sense to everybody. That’s the type of shit I want. I want to go somewhere where it’s like they see the work and they see everything, the journey and everything, and they’re like, “This is amazing. Yeah, congratulations.” That’s the type of shit that means something. You don’t get that in my country. It means something to the people who are not part of the game in a way. It means something to people who have nothing to gain or lose and no stakes in the matter.”

As his seventh album was released on Friday, April 25, expressed pride in his achievements so far saying;

“That’s the thing I’ve beat my chest the most about. It’s the fact that, yeah, not only did I do it on my own terms and all that, I did it against all odds. You know what I mean? And against the wishes of the powers that be in my environment. You know what I mean? So yeah, it’s something I’m really proud of.”