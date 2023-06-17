The famous Recording Academy, which organizes the Grammy Awards, has come under fire for calling the well-known Nigerian Afrobeat musicians Wizkid and Rema “up-and-coming artists.”

After labeling two of the top artists with global recognition as up-and-comers on Instagram, the Academy drew harsh criticism from Nigerians.

In an Instastory post that questioned, “Who is an up-and-coming Black artist everyone should have on their radar?” the Recording Academy mentioned Wizkid and Rema.

This choice, however, did not sit well with many Nigerians, particularly Wizkid’s fans, who deemed it disrespectful considering the singer’s status as one of Africa’s most accomplished music artists.

A social media user wrote in reaction, “Forget stanship this is actually disrespectful considering Wizkid is a top three afrobeats artiste.”

Another user added, “Wiz kid up and coming ke? Is Grammy mad?”

“Wizkid isn’t up-and-coming, tf?” one @oxfybi wrote.