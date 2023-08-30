A businesswoman has cried out after unknown burglars emptied the goods in her shop at night.

In the video currently trending online, the lady could be seen crying bitterly over her stupendous loss.

The businesswoman, who deals with various sort of wigs and weave-on, also captured her empty shop to backup her claim.

According to her, all her wigs and weave-on was taken off the mannequin that she displayed them on.

The video has sparked reactions online.

priscillia_oluchi_ said: “He who derives joy in causing one p@in will one day swim in the ocean of tears!”

rosythrone reacted: “This is heartbreaking. The country is hard yet you’re adding more hardship. It’ll not be well for them”

sharon.chigozirim stated: “Kaaaiiii! E fit be her fellow woman run am this kind bad thing.. Hair that’s gold now”

nnenna_aldo said: “This is the reason a lot of people Japa. INSECURITY. Imagine your hardwork cleared over night and the police won’t do anything about it. Nigeria i B has failed its people”

Watch the video below;

