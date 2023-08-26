Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, a veteran Nollywood actor, has revealed why people thought Osita Iheme was his twin brother.

Chinedu recently told Naija Mouth-Piece that many people “thought we were twins” because of his onscreen chemistry with Osita Iheme.

Despite their similar heights and mischievous movie roles, the 45-year-old actor believes they have distinct qualities that set them apart.

He said, “Whenever people want to see one of us [me and Osita Iheme], they would always want to see the two of us because they have that imagination of our mischievousness in the movies playing out in real life in their mindset.

“But that wasn’t a limitation for me because I am Chinedu Ikedieze, and he is Osita Iheme. As much as we play together, I have some qualities or traits that differentiate me a little bit. He has his own too that differentiates him a little bit from me when it comes to some things.

“But when it comes to the movies, people would want to see us together…Sometimes I will go for an event, and they [fans] would say, ‘Where is your brother? Why didn’t he come with you?’

“Because of our synergy in movies, people thought we were twins. So, they don’t believe that we could ever have separate lives. They always believe that whenever you see one, you must see the other.”