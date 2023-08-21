Veteran Nigerian actor, Chinedu Ikedieze popular known as Aki recalls the first time he met his best friend, Osita Iheme also known as Pawpaw and how they instantly connected.

The 45-year-old Nollywood veteran recalled the experience while appearing in an interview with popular host, Chude Jidenwo.

Recalling when they met for the first time, the ‘Aki Na Ukwa’ actor said that he used to live with his uncle in Aba, where their first encounter occurred.

At the time, whenever he visited the market, the tailor there would tell him that the clothes he had brought had been completed and would hand it over to him.

He was usually confused because he was certain he never brought clothes. This mixup continued and some of his school friends at the time told him that they had seen someone that looks exactly like him.

He revealed that that was how their talk went on until he finally saw Osita with his own eyes.

According to Chinedu, he and Osita instantly connected the first time they met. He described it as a form of instant chemistry.

The actor further added that whenever they’re on set and one person forgets a script line, it was always easy for them to be so spontaneous that it’d only take a person reading the real script to know that what they had done or said wasn’t in the movie script.

