Nollywood couple, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi are reportedly expecting their first child.

The couple were captured in a video in what seemed like a hospital as they took their seat at the reception.

In the video currently trending online, Stan Nze walked into the room with a pregnant Blessing Obasi glowing and beaming with smiles.

The couple greeted patients, who waved at them.

Since the video went viral many fans of the couple has been sending congratulatory messages to them.

Many believes the news must be true as Blessing hasn’t been active on social media. Also, she hasn’t been posting her full pictures for a while now.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple.

