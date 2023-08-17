Adetutu Alabi, a tribal mark model, criticizes Davido Adeleke

for allegedly having unpaid debts for appearances in music videos.

In a post on her Instagram account, the model claimed that she had appeared as a video vixen in one of the musician’s music videos.

Adetutu stated that she was inexperienced and young at the time, and that the only agreement they had was “Go home, you’ll be credited.”

She claimed that Davido directly messaged her about the presence in the video. She confesses to not having formalized any agreement since she was so overcome with joy at being a woman who had overcome obstacles.

Adetutu Alabi said after the shoot that Asa Asika, the singer’s manager, only paid for her transportation costs. But ever since, she has been unable to get in touch with the singer.

She highlights her past of overcoming obstacles by expressing her hope and satisfaction if the artist fulfills his financial responsibility.

In her words:

“Thank you @lindaikejiblogofficial for taking my post on my Facebook. 👀 I went through the comments section to read a bit of people’s reactions about my post. Plenty people said no evidence so I go explain tired, lmao 😂 Some said he helped me for exposure, Háà 😂 ṣe exposure ní ìyálaya mi àti ọmọ máa jẹ ní?

True no more evidence again with me because my former IG account was hacked and it’s only @davido that has evidence.

He dmed me himself for the video feature, as ọmọ trenches í was so excited that I didn’t sign nada. If I remember well asika only gave me tfare and I texted him that I will be expecting my pay only to get no response again till date.

Told @oyemykke about it to help tell davido but still heard nothing.

I’m a girl from the trenches and I don’t hide anything about that, he owes me for the features. Ogún ń gbọ!”