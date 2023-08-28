Nigerian Afrobeats superstar singer Davido has introduced fellow singer, Crown Uzoma popularly known as Shallipopi to his uncle, Ademola Adeleke who is the governor of Osun state.

The 23-year-old Benin-born singer began his music journey in 2018 by posting his first freestyle on TikTok, which quickly went viral, leading to a growing fanbase.

He has subsequently dropped several more singles, such as “Elon Musk,” “Move Your Body,” and “Ex-convict.”

His musical style combines afrobeats, R&B, and hip-hop elements, characterized by catchy melodies and his distinct vocals.

@lanre_brainy: “The “Thanks” Burna thinks we should give him should be given to Davido every day and night.”

@Adedotttttttt “This man and connecting people. Awesome guy fr fr.”

@jay2dpeee: “Shalipopi sef na MEN.”

@uglymannyy: “Mans got a big heart.”

@the_5th_legacy: “There is something about life, it can change very fast for better or worse. Just keep doing what you know how to do best. Happy for shallipopi.”

