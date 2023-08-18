Veteran singer and one half of the legendary music duo Psquare, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy has urged his men to quit over-demanding relationships amidst economic hardship in Nigeria.

The musical icon in a live session with his fans said men should resist all unnecessary pressures coming from their partners.

The ‘Reason With Me’ hitmaker stated that he is in total support of men to dump their spouses who can’t tolerate and bear with them in this present economic hardship.

In his words;

“Adjust your life. You see those girls wey dey put you for pressure, dump them, dump them oo!

Any girl that cannot manage with a man in the current situation of this country, guys I support you to dump them.

After all, when a woman lives a man, they’ll tell you she left him and find a better person. But if a man lives a woman, they’ll tell you he used her and dumped her.

Guys, if you don’t have, you don’t have. Don’t just bother yourself.

If she wan live you, make she live you. Las las she no go fit save you.”

Watch video below: