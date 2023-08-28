Frodd, the recently-evicted Big Brother All Stars housemate, joyfully reunites with his wife and their infant daughter, Elena, in a moving and wonderful reunion.

Frodd openly expressed his longing for his wife and his impending excitement for the birth of his daughter throughout his time in the Big Brother house.

Unfortunately, the wish came true earlier than expected when, along with a fellow contestant named Tolanibaj, he was eliminated from the competition in the fifth week.

Instead of dwelling on being kicked off the show, he was overjoyed to come home and finally meet his darling child, who was born while he was on the show.

Frodd held his daughter Elena carefully in his arms while dancing excitedly to meet her in a very moving video. A touching reunion between him and his wife Pharmchi, who tenderly embraces him from behind, was also seen on camera.

Watch the video below: