Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Ceec says that evicted housemate Chuwukwuemeka Okoye better known as Frodd came into the house as a fan of Mercy Eke.

The controversial reality star and lawyer didn’t hold back words as she expressed her genuine feelings over Frodd’s eviction.

Ceec shared her personal opinions about Frodd’s experience within the house, with fellow housemate Ike after his eviction.

Known for speaking truthfully, Cee C didn’t mince words when she said, “The only thing about Frodd that I did not like was that he was acting like he was Mercy’s fan. Not equal in the house.”

We recall that the Frodd’s wife gave birth to their daughter, Elena two weeks ago while he was still in Biggie’s house.