Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, better known as AY, has lost his Lagos house to a fire outbreak.

It was reported that on Sunday, August 7, 2023, the Lagos home of comedian AY was allegedly gutted by fire and properties worth millions of naira have been lost to the inferno.

The video of the burning house shows the Lagos state fire service truck trying to quench the raging fire.

The comedy king, despite his loss said that he’s grateful for the life of his family who were abroad at the time of the unfortunate incident.

See his post below;

Many colleagues and fans of the comedian have sympathised with the actor and his family. They prayed that no life was lost while also asking God to replace his loss.

See some reactions below:

ushbebecomedian “D*mn!!!! No shaking God’s got y’all’

Grace Inojie “We pray for everyone’s safety in Jesus name amen”

Uche Elendu “Oh my God ! No way”

Grace Amah: “Oh Lord take control”

Maclouds Productions: “This has nothing to do with his beef with humans. This is a fire incident. Don’t attach it to your superstitions.”