A final year student of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Miss Mbah Ezinne, was on Sunday, found dead in her room.

According to One Chisom Onyedikachi who spoke with SaharaReporters, her lifeless body was found in her apartment after she was not seen in her church.

Chisom revealed that as service began in the church, she, the deceased’s friends and family attempted to reach her in the phone but to no avail.

When they could not reach the student of the Department of Anatomy, by Monday morning, they were concerned.

Her brother, Stephen and some of her friends embarked on a journey to her residence in Enugu.

Upon arrival, they peered through her window and found Ezinne and a male friend, who happened to be her coursemate, lying on the floor.

Overwhelmed by shock and disbelief, Stephen tried to access the apartment.

He was, however, advised by neighbours to involve the police before any further action would be taken.

The local authorities were summoned, and the victims were taken to the hospital.

Sadly, the final student of ESUT was pronounced dead by the doctors while her male friend whose identity was yet to ascertained was revived.

He is still battling for life in the hospital.

