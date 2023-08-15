A Nigerian lady wept on the ground after receiving N500,000 in cash and free medical sponsorship just days after assisting a stranger with a N500 transport fare.

The young man, identified as @dexycreation, shared the touching video on social media, in which he gave a young lady a monetary gift.

Dexy creation had earlier uploaded a video of the lady gifting him transportation despite the fact that he was sick and in need. People were so moved by the video that they raised half a million naira in support of her.

Before the lady unwrapped the gift, the man asked her to guess what was inside the gift. Overwhelmed with excitement, she couldn’t even begin to guess.

When she finally opened the gift and saw the money, she screamed in disbelief and called for her mother, falling to her knees in tears.

Dexy creation then explained that the money was a gift from generous individuals on the internet who wanted to help her.

They agreed to cover her drug bills every three weeks indefinitely, and the money could also be used for her upkeep, her father’s eye treatment, medications, and other needs.

The young lady, overwhelmed with gratitude, exclaimed, “God, who am I that you have shown me mercy?”

Her father, deeply moved, expressed his joy and appreciation for the incredible act of kindness.

Dexy captioned the video with a heartfelt message, thanking everyone who contributed and expressing how much the young lady, named Jenifer, appreciates the love and support she has received.

See the video below: