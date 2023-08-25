Following General Pere’s overall victory for the week, Biggie calls the BBNaija All Stars housemates together to present him with a guard of honour.

Following the conclusion of the Arena games for the week, Pere won the Moniepoint task with the most victories, earning a total of 5 coins.

Impressed by his consistent win and being the top winner for the week, Biggie encouraged his colleagues to give the ex-U.S. military a guard of honour.

“The general deserves a guard of honour, don’t you all agree,” Big Brother stated while asking for volunteers.

The housemates were happy to oblige to Biggie’s request as Pere receives five coins in total for his victory over the week.

See some reactions below:

choice_mommy noted: “YES!!! I’m a super proud Patriot!

My General keeps giving me bragging rights💪🏻😍❤️”

chefnshopper said: “Congratulations General Pere 🫡 . Ike was one of the volunteers? I don’t trust him with coins o 😂🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️”

iam_karl3x wrote: “Congratulations to the general himself gud to see him winning back to back hope ike no tiff am😂😂😂”

balo_ng stated: “When you exude positive energy, you get positive energy in return ⚡Congratulations to the General himself 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉”

Watch the video below: