Farida Sobowale of House of Phreeda, a popular Lagos socialite, was rescued after she attempted suicide by plunging into the Third mainland lagoon following reports of a marriage collapse.

According to online sources, she drove her white Lexus car to the Third Mainland bridge and was about to jump when passersby intervened.

Videos which have circulated on social media shows the socialite dressed completely in black and crying bitterly after being rescued by people.

Prior to present report, earlier reports have it that the socialite’s marriage has fallen in shambles, months after a very lavish wedding with her man, Demola, and this has hugely affected her mental wellbeing negatively.

Watch video below …

In other news, Veteran singer and one half of the legendary music duo Psquare, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy has urged his men to quit over-demanding relationships amidst economic hardship in Nigeria.

The musical icon in a live session with his fans said men should resist all unnecessary pressures coming from their partners.