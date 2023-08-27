Popular On-air personality Ifedayo Olarinde better known as Daddy Freeze, has revealed why he has not seen his children in 7 years.

During a live video session with comedy merchant, Julius Agwu, the media personality disclosed that he hasn’t seen or had any contact with his children for the past seven years.

Daddy Freeze went on to share that the sole contact information he possesses to reach his children is his ex-wife, Opeyemi’s phone number.

Despite that the controversial media personality said that he’s doing alright and extended his prayers for the well-being of his children, affirming his hope for their safety.

In his words;

“I never see my kids for seven years; everybody wey dey follow me know. If I see them for road, I no fit recognize them. The only number their mama give me to reach them na her number. I just pray they are okay. I am fine, if you all her worried about me, I am cool.”

It is worth noting that the OAP divorced his wife in 2014 after several allegations of cheating and abuse on both of them.

Watch the video below;