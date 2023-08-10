A Nigerian lady by the name Lola has revealed chats she had with a man who dumped her over the size of her stomach.

The woman’s took to social media to share the heartbreaking WhatsApp chat she had with Ola, her man, just before their split as evidence on her Twitter page.

Lola lamented that she isn’t in control of how her stomach’s size and growth.

She added that the words had been said in the past, but she’s still pained by how the guy had treated her.

“To put it mildly, I’m broken. I lost my three-year relationship because I was unable to act quickly to reduce my stomach. I seem to be in pain even now, “ she said.