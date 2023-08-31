BBNaija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney has shared his funny dream with Big Brother.

He shared this during his diary session with Biggie.

Big brother had asked Whitemoney if he had anything to tell him.

In response, the reality star narrated the dream he had that afternoon while relaxing.

Whitemoney revealed that Biggie was sacked from his job and was replaced with a new person who was strict and had a faster voice.

According to him, the new Big Brother would come inside the house to give instructions rather than speak to them through the microphone.

After narrating nthe dream, White urged Biggie to remain the same because he didn’t like the new Big Brother he saw.

Watch the video below.

