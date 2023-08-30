Two Nigerian men have given their reasons for leaving the Nigerian Army and joining the American Army.

In a video posted to their TikTok page, the two guys explained that they had received online criticism for their decision to enlist in a foreign country’s military.

They said that if they had joined the cause of their nation, they wouldn’t have been suffering.

They jokedly emphasized that they had not enlisted in the American military since they had not come to this life to experience suffering.

In reaction, @Meshackzy Musa stated: “Am proud to be in Nigerian army 👌 🇳🇬🇳🇬 God I thank 🙏🙏”

@👑 VALENTINO 👑 shared: “Instead I go join Nigerian army make I join US police 😀😂”

@Lawlarday wrote: “thank you guys for your service. That is how we respect our military here.”

@el Rastaman 🖤 said: “The people way talk am they mad, brother make una enjoy una self”

Watch video below