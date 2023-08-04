Music executive, Ubi Franklin has celebrated his daughter, Ariella on her 4th birthday today, August 4.

Recall that the talent manager and businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, welcomed Ariella in 2019.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ubi Franklin shared beautiful birthday photos of his daughter.

In his caption, the proud father revealed that being a father has been very rewarding.

According to him, he couldn’t have worked towards being a good father without God’s guidance.

The realtor went on to shower prayers on his little princess.

He wrote;

“Dear Ariella.

As You Turn 4 Today ❤️

Being a father has been lot of struggle, I try my best to be one of the best fathers out there, this is not a competition, but a dedicated service to you my baby.

As my last child, I want you to know I have weathered the “Storms” that came with you being born, I trusted God and time to give me the best way to deal with Traumatic experiences.

Today I look back and smile I’ll always say, this can only be God, I’m happy to celebrate your 4th Birthday today with so much love in my heart to give to you and your siblings.

Aside my Birthday, yearly I have to celebrate 4 Birthdays in April for Shiloh, July for Jayden, August for you Ariella and Zaneta.

Being a father has been very rewarding, I couldn’t have done this without God’s guidance.

All I do today is for you and your siblings, I’ll do anything for you, it’s tough sometimes carrying the bills as a father for everyone no matter the need.

Happy Birthday my last baby/Child Aripumping😂 I pray God Bless and keep you safe always. You are Blessed, you are favored.

God Bless you and keep guiding i and your mum in the best way for you.

I love you 💕”

See his posted below:

