Alex Iyiegbu, the son of Nigerian billionaire, Obi Cubana and entrepreneur, Lush Eby has launched his own clothing brand, DTW looks.

The good news was shared via Instagram by the couple.

Sharing photos from the clothing brand, Obi Cubana encouraged his fans to patronize his son.

He wrote;

“Go Alex!

See designs na!!

Beautiful 🥰👌

Pls encourage, follow, like and patronise @dtwlook brand!

Dtwlook.com”

On the other hand, Lush Eby shared story of how the brand was launched.

The proud mother wrote;

“The story behind the brand, LOOK! 😝

So Guys,

My son came to me one day and said he wanted to be an entrepreneur and would be working towards owning his clothing brand . I was like , what happened to being an animator? He said he’ll use that skill to create all his designs. He did the whole job of designing the whole outfit, getting the manufacturing company online and working with them back & forth till production, choosing the fabric, color, grade, etc, working on his Shopify page, website, payment platform ALL BY HIMSELF.

My own was to pay money as directed by Daddy and nothing more🤣

I was totally amazed by what he was capable of and what he created. The quality is top notch ranging from fabric, design and everything in between. Allow me to brag about my boy, Alex!

CONGRATULATIONS Alex! 💃👍❤️🎉

You keep making me proud, Son !

I pray the Lord blesses the work of your hands daily! 🙏🙏🙏

Please guys, the shop is LIVE now. Support my son’s brand @dtwlook

He put in everything he’s got to bring this into life including his savings.

Follow his page, like, share , repost, buy , tag and tell others about his amazing products.

Get one for yourself, your children, your family members, your friends and colleagues 👍

I dare say this is a money back guarantee affair!

And oh, His comic book is still selling😊

DARE TO WEAR LOOK BY ALX❤️

@dtwlook @dtwalx @roasted_toaster69 #proudmamamoment💃❤️💃”

