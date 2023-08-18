Reality TV star Ifu Ennada recently spoke about her experiences with internet bullies in front of her social media followers.

When talking about the daily messages she receives in her inbox, she proposed that her direct messages (DM) might have a YouTube channel.

This was said by her when she made an appearance alongside socialite Pretty Mike at Sparks on MTV Base Africa. The actor claimed that she had received indirect SMS referring to her as “transgender,” “gay,” and a “guy that looks like women.”

Ifu Ennada said:

“I feel like my DM should have a YouTube channel or a TV show. Because I have gotten the weirdest DMs.

“Let’s even start from the trolls. I have had people call me transgender. Some even said I’m a man that looks like a woman, I’m homosexual. They’ve called me all that. I’m all woman as you can see.

Aside from that, I have also had like crazy men come to my DMs and just send me their private businesses [private parts].