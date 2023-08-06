Halima Abubakar, a popular Nollywood actress, has resumed dragging her ex, popular televangelist, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The 38-year-old revealed on her Instagram page that she met the clergyman when she was 26 years old.

According to her, when she first met him, he had done her so much dirty that she is still trying to figure out how he did it at this age.

In another post, she alleged that apostle Johnson Suleman had made her go through pain and for that, he would go through worse when his turn comes.

She wrote:

“Some people are shocked I met him at 26!! I did o and he did me dirty.so dirty that I cant put my head around it.Pay back is a bitch JS.. in every form I ain’t scared of you.”

See her posts below: